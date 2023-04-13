Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

135 properties total found
Plot of landin Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
961 m²
€ 34,694
Plot of landin Csorna, Hungary
Plot of land
Csorna, Hungary
800 m²
€ 66,237
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€ 106,834
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
€ 61,163
Plot of landin Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
€ 50,746
Plot of landin Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
947 m²
€ 42,707
Plot of landin Goenyu, Hungary
Plot of land
Goenyu, Hungary
4 993 m²
€ 48,049
Plot of landin Abda, Hungary
Plot of land
Abda, Hungary
1 169 m²
€ 84,399
Plot of landin Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Mosonszentmiklos, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 33,386
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 018 m²
€ 76,326
I am offering for sale this 1,018 sqm property in a popular, friendly street of Győr-Pinnyéd…
Plot of landin Bodonhely, Hungary
Plot of land
Bodonhely, Hungary
620 m²
€ 12,820
Plot of landin Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Plot of land
Markotaboedoege, Hungary
529 m²
€ 13,328
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 1,282,010
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 m²
€ 400,628
Plot of landin Agfalva, Hungary
Plot of land
Agfalva, Hungary
3 460 m²
€ 165,593
Plot of landin Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
15 000 m²
€ 300,000
This former small wood processing company with an excellent location is located in the distr…
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 700 m²
€ 42,734
Plot of landin Bony, Hungary
Plot of land
Bony, Hungary
1 619 m²
€ 44,069
Plot of landin Bony, Hungary
Plot of land
Bony, Hungary
3 237 m²
€ 88,138
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
645 m²
€ 93,480
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
722 m²
€ 42,734
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
937 m²
€ 39,796
Plot of landin Tet, Hungary
Plot of land
Tet, Hungary
1 356 m²
€ 34,721
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
1 bath 1 321 m²
€ 82,797
Plot of landin Nyul, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
3 500 m²
€ 42,734
Plot of landin Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
2 074 m²
€ 82,797
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 506 m²
€ 106,834
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
710 m²
€ 93,480
Plot of landin Gyorzamoly, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorzamoly, Hungary
871 m²
€ 53,390
Plot of landin Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 159,984
