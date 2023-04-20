Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Győr-Moson-Sopron
Gyori jaras
Lands for sale in Gyor, Hungary
28 properties total found
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 m²
€ 395,860
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 1,266,751
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 700 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 506 m²
€ 105,563
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
710 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 250 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
506 m²
€ 42,225
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
857 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 503 m²
€ 89,464
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 43,808
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 620 m²
€ 46,711
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 180 m²
€ 72,574
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 1,365,000
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
264 m²
€ 29,030
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
650 m²
€ 36,419
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 184,735
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 522,535
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
700 m²
€ 55,156
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 700 m²
€ 358,913
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
570 m²
€ 44,600
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 bath
290 000 m²
€ 3,346,334
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
7 286 m²
€ 211,125
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
11 972 m²
€ 241,704
***Győrben gazdasági--ipar-,-szolgálta 11972 nm ones are suitable for the building of a buil…
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
45 282 m²
€ 599,903
Big investors attention! Last areas on the neighbourhood!
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 85,305
To Győr ferry village in a quarter, a quiet street in family house environment building plot…
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
494 m²
€ 297,392
Győr for sale, Sziget városrész close to a centre his part building plot, with house to be t…
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
100 100 m²
€ 299,721
Investors attention! On Győr outer area part, close to the motorway,from a centre onto a cou…
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
479 m²
€ 108,361
In a palatine city's popular street, 479 nm building plots salesman. In a suburb-like home…
