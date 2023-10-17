Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Gyomaendrodi jaras

Lands for sale in Gyomaendrodi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€35,733
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 912 m²
€13,882
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Area 4 600 m²
€166,839
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir