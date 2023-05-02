Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Gyoengyoesi jaras
Lands for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary
13 properties total found
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 906 m²
€ 4,697
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
712 m²
€ 18,518
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 26,569
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 001 m²
€ 69,777
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
781 m²
€ 58,774
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 078 m²
€ 13,392
Plot of land
Nagyrede, Hungary
1 528 m²
€ 14,761
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 4,025,603
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 091 m²
€ 9,393
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 115,401
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 115,401
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 115,099
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
12 586 m²
€ 264,498
In the industrial park of Gyöngyös, in the immediate vicinity of the M3 motorway, this 12586…
