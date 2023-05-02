Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Gyoengyoesi jaras

Lands for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 906 m²
€ 4,697
Plot of land in Atkar, Hungary
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
712 m²
€ 18,518
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 26,569
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 001 m²
€ 69,777
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
781 m²
€ 58,774
Plot of land in Karacsond, Hungary
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 078 m²
€ 13,392
Plot of land in Nagyrede, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyrede, Hungary
1 528 m²
€ 14,761
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 4,025,603
Plot of land in Karacsond, Hungary
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
1 091 m²
€ 9,393
Plot of land in Atkar, Hungary
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 115,401
Plot of land in Atkar, Hungary
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 115,401
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 115,099
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
12 586 m²
€ 264,498
In the industrial park of Gyöngyös, in the immediate vicinity of the M3 motorway, this 12586…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir