  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Gyoengyoesi jaras
  6. Gyoengyoes

Lands for sale in Gyoengyoes, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 001 m²
€ 68,502
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
781 m²
€ 57,700
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 3,952,046
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 000 m²
€ 113,774
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
12 586 m²
€ 261,454
In the industrial park of Gyöngyös, in the immediate vicinity of the M3 motorway, this 12586…
