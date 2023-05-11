Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Monori jaras
  6. Gyoemro

Lands for sale in Gyoemro, Hungary

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 5 776 m²
€ 278,000
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 907 m²
€ 116,312
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 444 m²
€ 80,877
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 3 783 m²
€ 330,600
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 655 m²
€ 58,156
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€ 89,263
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€ 101,868
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 844 m²
€ 64,648
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€ 86,010
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 609 m²
€ 26,609
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 448 m²
€ 31,107
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 787 m²
€ 77,091
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 2 762 m²
€ 64,918
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 7 423 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 7 536 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 548 m²
€ 13,525
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 560 m²
€ 84,806
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 2 490 m²
€ 114,494
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 1 759 m²
€ 80,882
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir