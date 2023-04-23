Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gyali jaras

Lands for sale in Gyali jaras, Hungary

24 properties total found
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 432 m²
€ 105,388
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 223 m²
€ 88,262
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
873 m²
€ 79,041
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 13,173
Plot of land in Ocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 63,206
Plot of land in Ocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 31,590
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
1 019 m²
€ 89,580
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
1 019 m²
€ 89,580
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
647 m²
€ 73,772
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
639 m²
€ 73,772
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
6 025 m²
€ 684,758
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
847 m²
€ 76,406
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
981 m²
€ 86,945
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 070 m²
€ 97,484
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 130 m²
€ 15,808
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
952 m²
€ 92,188
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 1,217,000
Plot of land in Ocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,001,185
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 042 m²
€ 84,047
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
838 m²
€ 100,118
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
847 m²
€ 23,449
Plot of land in Alsonemedi, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
9 881 m²
€ 147,907
Alsónémedi, and between Budapest offer onto selling it 9881nm-es GIP classification plot
Plot of land in Felsopakony, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsopakony, Hungary
20 993 m²
€ 238,847
Entrepreneurs attention! Salesman it M0-digs, on Felsőpakony it 20.993 m2 of area onto IPA…
Plot of land in Gyal, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
7 801 m²
€ 113,547
On the part of Gyál for sale, Némediszőlő it 7801 nm building plots. Surrounded, full public…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir