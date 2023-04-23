Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Gyali jaras
Lands for sale in Gyali jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 432 m²
€ 105,388
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 223 m²
€ 88,262
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
873 m²
€ 79,041
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
1 031 m²
€ 13,173
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 63,206
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 31,590
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
1 019 m²
€ 89,580
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
1 019 m²
€ 89,580
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
647 m²
€ 73,772
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
639 m²
€ 73,772
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
6 025 m²
€ 684,758
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
847 m²
€ 76,406
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
981 m²
€ 86,945
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 070 m²
€ 97,484
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 130 m²
€ 15,808
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
952 m²
€ 92,188
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 1,217,000
Plot of land
Ocsa, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 1,001,185
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
1 042 m²
€ 84,047
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
838 m²
€ 100,118
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
847 m²
€ 23,449
Plot of land
Alsonemedi, Hungary
9 881 m²
€ 147,907
Alsónémedi, and between Budapest offer onto selling it 9881nm-es GIP classification plot
Plot of land
Felsopakony, Hungary
20 993 m²
€ 238,847
Entrepreneurs attention! Salesman it M0-digs, on Felsőpakony it 20.993 m2 of area onto IPA…
Plot of land
Gyal, Hungary
7 801 m²
€ 113,547
On the part of Gyál for sale, Némediszőlő it 7801 nm building plots. Surrounded, full public…
