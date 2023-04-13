Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Lands for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary
Clear all
564 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 325 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 303 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 306 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 120,188
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 36,057
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 43,802
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 105,499
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
773 m²
€ 20,299
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
886 m²
€ 17,361
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€ 16,559
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 531 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 68,107
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
885 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 763 m²
€ 66,771
Plot of land
Bocskaikert, Hungary
900 m²
€ 53,417
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
4 600 m²
€ 173,339
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 17,361
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
735 m²
€ 102,828
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 77,455
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
865 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of land
Ricse, Hungary
506 m²
€ 4,006
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
754 m²
€ 4,273
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,864
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,864
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 173,339
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 622 m²
€ 504,792
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 32,317
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 675 m²
€ 291,711
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map