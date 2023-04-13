Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

564 properties total found
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 325 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 303 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 306 m²
€ 40,036
Plot of landin Paszto, Hungary
Plot of land
Paszto, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 120,188
Plot of landin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
935 m²
€ 36,057
Plot of landin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 064 m²
€ 43,802
Plot of landin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
524 m²
€ 105,499
Plot of landin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
773 m²
€ 20,299
Plot of landin Tiszanana, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszanana, Hungary
886 m²
€ 17,361
Plot of landin Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€ 16,559
Plot of landin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
6 531 m²
€ 15,758
Plot of landin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
500 m²
€ 68,107
Plot of landin Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
885 m²
€ 31,783
Plot of landin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of landin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of landin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 763 m²
€ 66,771
Plot of landin Bocskaikert, Hungary
Plot of land
Bocskaikert, Hungary
900 m²
€ 53,417
Plot of landin Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
4 600 m²
€ 173,339
Plot of landin Hatvan, Hungary
Plot of land
Hatvan, Hungary
1 216 m²
€ 17,361
Plot of landin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
735 m²
€ 102,828
Plot of landin Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
60 000 m²
€ 77,455
Plot of landin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
865 m²
€ 40,063
Plot of landin Ricse, Hungary
Plot of land
Ricse, Hungary
506 m²
€ 4,006
Plot of landin Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
754 m²
€ 4,273
Plot of landin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,864
Plot of landin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
719 m²
€ 40,864
Plot of landin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
750 m²
€ 173,339
Plot of landin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
3 622 m²
€ 504,792
Plot of landin Tiszafuered, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszafuered, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 32,317
Plot of landin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 675 m²
€ 291,711
