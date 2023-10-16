Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

130 properties total found
Plot of land in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 423 m²
€101,577
Plot of land in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 888 m²
€64,032
Plot of land in Kerepes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 792 m²
€81,005
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 801 m²
€86,148
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 1 813 m²
€68,147
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 1 025 m²
€50,539
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 903 m²
€64,206
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 962 m²
€82,255
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 1 865 m²
€133,826
Plot of land in Zsambok, Hungary
Plot of land
Zsambok, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€30,602
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 2 338 m²
€120,864
Plot of land in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 822 m²
€95,303
Plot of land in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 908 m²
€99,248
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 2 001 m²
€355,838
Plot of land in Erdokertes, Hungary
Plot of land
Erdokertes, Hungary
Area 1 825 m²
€65,575
Plot of land in Kerepes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 700 m²
€77,098
Plot of land in Kerepes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 701 m²
€68,918
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€249,860
Plot of land in Kerepes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 1 402 m²
€3,857
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 1 256 m²
€74,778
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 1 150 m²
€69,432
Plot of land in Isaszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Isaszeg, Hungary
€941,166
Plot of land in Kerepes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 734 m²
€97,463
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 2 587 m²
€254,586
Plot of land in Erdokertes, Hungary
Plot of land
Erdokertes, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€109,588
Plot of land in Mogyorod, Hungary
Plot of land
Mogyorod, Hungary
Area 796 m²
€128,669
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 6 000 m²
If you have a plan, but don't have the space for it, there are now many opportunities for va…
€462,883
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 949 m²
€100,563
Plot of land in Isaszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Isaszeg, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€34,810
Plot of land in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Plot of land
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€154,294
