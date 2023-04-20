Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Goedoello

Lands for sale in Goedoello, Hungary

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
500 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
560 m²
€ 113,480
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 475 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 705 m²
€ 44,864
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 539 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 151 m²
€ 65,185
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 118,758
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
656 m²
€ 100,284
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
2 045 m²
€ 120,077
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
601 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
599 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 153,066
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
560 m²
€ 144,885
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 032 m²
€ 171,275
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
949 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
930 m²
€ 109,521
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
3 514 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
1 067 m²
€ 131,927
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 184,735
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir