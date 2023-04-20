Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Dunakeszi jaras
Goed
Lands for sale in Goed, Hungary
Clear all
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
377 m²
€ 115,855
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
5 584 m²
€ 609,624
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 008 m²
€ 134,592
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 577 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
49 000 m²
€ 5,230,000
The plots are in 2134 Sződ, which is on the edge of the Gödöllő mountains, 30 km north of Bu…
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three plots of land on an industrial site in Szöd for sale Description of the environment T…
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
5 584 m²
€ 216,721
Economic, service provider and on industrial immovable Göd for sale with a commercial classi…
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
32 687 m²
€ 829,997
On Alsógöd for sale beside an asphalt road 32687 nm ones Gksz-I classification inhabitant zo…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map