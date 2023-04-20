Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

50 properties total found
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 206 m²
€ 31,537
Plot of land in Szabadegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Szabadegyhaza, Hungary
7 541 m²
€ 42,753
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
6 780 m²
€ 79,146
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
949 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 203 m²
€ 89,464
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Vereb, Hungary
Plot of land
Vereb, Hungary
2 004 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land in Vereb, Hungary
Plot of land
Vereb, Hungary
1 833 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 590 m²
€ 96,326
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
3 520 m²
€ 205,847
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
603 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 152 m²
€ 844,501
Plot of land in Sukoro, Hungary
Plot of land
Sukoro, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 129,050
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
637 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 056 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 102,660
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
4 327 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 415 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
2 951 m²
€ 93,423
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
2 997 m²
€ 261,003
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 627 m²
€ 141,691
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
949 m²
€ 52,253
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
790 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
948 m²
€ 31,405
