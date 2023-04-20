Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Gardonyi jaras
Lands for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 206 m²
€ 31,537
Plot of land
Szabadegyhaza, Hungary
7 541 m²
€ 42,753
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
6 780 m²
€ 79,146
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
949 m²
€ 47,239
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 203 m²
€ 89,464
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Vereb, Hungary
2 004 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land
Vereb, Hungary
1 833 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 590 m²
€ 96,326
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
3 520 m²
€ 205,847
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
603 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 152 m²
€ 844,501
Plot of land
Sukoro, Hungary
1 200 m²
€ 129,050
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
637 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 056 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 102,660
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
4 327 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 415 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
2 951 m²
€ 93,423
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
2 997 m²
€ 261,003
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
1 627 m²
€ 141,691
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
949 m²
€ 52,253
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
790 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
948 m²
€ 31,405
