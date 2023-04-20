Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Gardonyi jaras
Gardony
Lands for sale in Gardony, Hungary
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 104 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 152 m²
€ 844,501
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
637 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 056 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
817 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
4 327 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
2 951 m²
€ 93,423
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
949 m²
€ 52,253
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
790 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
1 bath
150 000 m²
€ 16,000,000
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
9 559 m²
€ 202,504
Gárdony inner-city area, Mko(Ee) classification, 9559 M2 free-standing areas in Gallér utca …
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
4 232 m²
€ 110,457
Gárdony inner-city area, Mko(Ee) classification, 4232 M2 free-standing areas in Gallér utca …
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
13 791 m²
€ 276,142
Gárdony inner-city area, Mko(Ee) classification, 13 791 M2 free-standing areas in Gallér utc…
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
4 100 m²
€ 85,236
In Agárd border in DRV quiet, calm dead end it 4100 m2 of industrial plot a salesman's, the …
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
13 449 m²
€ 184,444
Gárdony-Agárd his outer area altogether 13449 nm outer areas (grange taken out) salesman. …
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
3 218 m²
€ 115,047
On the popular place of Agárd for sale, in Thermal vicinity taking a bath it 3218 M2 plots, …
Search using the map