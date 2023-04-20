Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Fuezesabonyi jaras
Lands for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary
11 properties total found
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
315 m²
€ 49,614
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
987 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land
Fuezesabony, Hungary
1 bath
40 000 m²
€ 3,562,737
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 1,230,898
On the coast of the Tisza lake your sandal offer onto selling it bored 10 hectare areas, own…
Plot of land
Kal, Hungary
19 018 m²
€ 96,833
-The industrial area it M3 motorway Kál turning down cca. 800m-re, Kál lies before a parish,…
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
155 540 m²
€ 691,664
Salesman on the area of the Tisza lake can be found 155540nm peninsula with inner-city area…
Plot of land
Kal, Hungary
121 335 m²
€ 559,579
From Budapest 100 km it m3 -as motorway Kál turning down area standing under this extraction…
