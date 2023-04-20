Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
652 m²
€ 16,362
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
315 m²
€ 49,614
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 17,682
Plot of land in Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 23,752
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
987 m²
€ 19,793
Plot of land in Fuezesabony, Hungary
Plot of land
Fuezesabony, Hungary
1 bath 40 000 m²
€ 3,562,737
Plot of land in Sarud, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarud, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 1,230,898
On the coast of the Tisza lake your sandal offer onto selling it bored 10 hectare areas, own…
Plot of land in Kal, Hungary
Plot of land
Kal, Hungary
19 018 m²
€ 96,833
-The industrial area it M3 motorway Kál turning down cca. 800m-re, Kál lies before a parish,…
Plot of land in Poroszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Poroszlo, Hungary
155 540 m²
€ 691,664
Salesman on the area of the Tisza lake can be found 155540nm peninsula with inner-city area…
Plot of land in Kal, Hungary
Plot of land
Kal, Hungary
121 335 m²
€ 559,579
From Budapest 100 km it m3 -as motorway Kál turning down area standing under this extraction…
