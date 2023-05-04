Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Fuezesabonyi jaras
  6. Fuezesabony

Lands for sale in Fuezesabony, Hungary

1 property total found
Plot of land in Fuezesabony, Hungary
Plot of land
Fuezesabony, Hungary
1 bath 40 000 m²
€ 3,581,700
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir