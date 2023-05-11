Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Fot

Lands for sale in Fot, Hungary

27 properties total found
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 786 m²
€ 90,588
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 8 959 m²
€ 34,941
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 913 m²
€ 62,213
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 839 m²
€ 56,444
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 360 m²
€ 67,623
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 710 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 859 m²
€ 243,444
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 180 m²
€ 58,156
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 5 014 m²
€ 419,265
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 3 444 m²
€ 275,903
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 920 m²
€ 87,910
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 458 m²
€ 391,882
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 406 m²
€ 377,906
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 837 m²
€ 43,008
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 193 m²
€ 258,808
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 002 m²
€ 216,827
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€ 91,697
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 4 319 m²
€ 34,894
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 4 342 m²
€ 34,894
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 8 812 m²
€ 73,845
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 2 680 m²
€ 22,992
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€ 124,427
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 6 604 m²
€ 135,247
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€ 82,767
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 1 980 m²
€ 84,836
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 22 000 m²
€ 202,319
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Area 3 462 m²
€ 124,151
