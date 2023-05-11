Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Dunakeszi jaras
Fot
Lands for sale in Fot, Hungary
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 786 m²
€ 90,588
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
8 959 m²
€ 34,941
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
913 m²
€ 62,213
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
839 m²
€ 56,444
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 67,623
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
710 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
859 m²
€ 243,444
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 180 m²
€ 58,156
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
5 014 m²
€ 419,265
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
3 444 m²
€ 275,903
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
920 m²
€ 87,910
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 458 m²
€ 391,882
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 377,906
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
837 m²
€ 43,008
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 193 m²
€ 258,808
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 002 m²
€ 216,827
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 91,697
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 319 m²
€ 34,894
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 342 m²
€ 34,894
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
8 812 m²
€ 73,845
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
2 680 m²
€ 22,992
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 124,427
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
6 604 m²
€ 135,247
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 82,767
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 980 m²
€ 84,836
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
22 000 m²
€ 202,319
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
3 462 m²
€ 124,151
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map