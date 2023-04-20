Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras

Lands for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Buzsak, Hungary
Plot of land
Buzsak, Hungary
374 m²
€ 1,557
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Somogyvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogyvar, Hungary
915 m²
€ 5,252
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
5 100 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land in Ordacsehi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ordacsehi, Hungary
450 000 m²
€ 1,451,485
Plot of land in Balatonboglar, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 101 m²
€ 19,265
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
547 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land in Oereglak, Hungary
Plot of land
Oereglak, Hungary
3 251 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 032 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
485 m²
€ 121,397
Plot of land in Somogybabod, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogybabod, Hungary
2 097 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Balatonlelle, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land in Balatonlelle, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
7 189 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
954 m²
€ 28,502
Plot of land in Balatonboglar, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonboglar, Hungary
705 m²
€ 81,785
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
2 140 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
8 451 m²
€ 44,336
Plot of land in Lengyeltoti, Hungary
Plot of land
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
1 317 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land in Karad, Hungary
Plot of land
Karad, Hungary
6 330 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
1 620 m²
€ 73,630
Plot of land in Karad, Hungary
Plot of land
Karad, Hungary
510 m²
€ 5,278
Plot of land in Balatonlelle, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
645 m²
€ 356,274
Plot of land in Somogytur, Hungary
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 600 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
703 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
800 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land in Balatonlelle, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
6 717 m²
€ 124,499
I offer these 6717 nm eternal panoramic plots for sale, on a Fonyód grove. From the waterfro…
