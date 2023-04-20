Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Somogy
Fonyodi jaras
Lands for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary
29 properties total found
Plot of land
Buzsak, Hungary
374 m²
€ 1,557
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 115 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Somogyvar, Hungary
915 m²
€ 5,252
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
5 100 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land
Ordacsehi, Hungary
450 000 m²
€ 1,451,485
Plot of land
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 101 m²
€ 19,265
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
547 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land
Oereglak, Hungary
3 251 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 032 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
485 m²
€ 121,397
Plot of land
Somogybabod, Hungary
2 097 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 27,710
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
7 189 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
954 m²
€ 28,502
Plot of land
Balatonboglar, Hungary
705 m²
€ 81,785
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
2 140 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
8 451 m²
€ 44,336
Plot of land
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
1 317 m²
€ 23,488
Plot of land
Karad, Hungary
6 330 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
1 620 m²
€ 73,630
Plot of land
Karad, Hungary
510 m²
€ 5,278
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
645 m²
€ 356,274
Plot of land
Somogytur, Hungary
1 600 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
703 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
800 m²
€ 70,991
Plot of land
Balatonlelle, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
6 717 m²
€ 124,499
I offer these 6717 nm eternal panoramic plots for sale, on a Fonyód grove. From the waterfro…
