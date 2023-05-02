Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Fonyod

Lands for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
5 100 m²
€ 265,690
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
547 m²
€ 71,119
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
485 m²
€ 123,452
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
1 620 m²
€ 74,876
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
703 m²
€ 65,752
Plot of land in Fonyod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fonyod, Hungary
6 717 m²
€ 124,307
I offer these 6717 nm eternal panoramic plots for sale, on a Fonyód grove. From the waterfro…
Realting.com
Go