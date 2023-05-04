Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras
  6. Fertoszentmiklos

Lands for sale in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 397,967
Plot of land in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
6 310 m²
€ 102,654
On Fertőszentmiklós beside the 85 road salesman it 6310 nm industrial plots with 350 nm buil…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir