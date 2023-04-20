Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Fertod, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
800 m²
€ 13,459
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
800 m²
€ 14,779
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
1 019 m²
€ 34,968
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
1 006 m²
€ 34,519
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 34,625
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
935 m²
€ 32,091
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
4 375 m²
€ 97,381
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
2 100 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
1 079 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
2 601 m²
€ 129,314
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
140 000 m²
€ 1,113,685
