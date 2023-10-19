Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Fejér, Hungary

274 properties total found
Plot of land in Val, Hungary
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
Area 1 842 m²
€20,666
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 2 354 m²
€25,406
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€1,02M
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 60 000 m²
€1,50M
Plot of land in Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€5,037
Plot of land in Koszarhegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koszarhegy, Hungary
Area 995 m²
€4,876
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 4 020 m²
€179,125
Plot of land in Adony, Hungary
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
Area 1 079 m²
€25,149
Plot of land in Patka, Hungary
Plot of land
Patka, Hungary
Area 793 m²
€21,813
Plot of land in Igar, Hungary
Plot of land
Igar, Hungary
Area 1 417 m²
€8,395
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 7 414 m²
€95,760
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 483 m²
€64,156
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 3 871 m²
€89,562
Plot of land in Gardony, Hungary
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
Area 4 435 m²
€89,819
Plot of land in Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
Area 910 m²
€15,782
Plot of land in Ercsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 809 m²
€12,806
Plot of land in Kislang, Hungary
Plot of land
Kislang, Hungary
Area 1 039 m²
€7,057
Plot of land in Urhida, Hungary
Plot of land
Urhida, Hungary
€38,748
Plot of land in Polgardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
Area 2 149 m²
€16,681
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 1 205 m²
€63,900
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€323,348
Plot of land in Lovasbereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Lovasbereny, Hungary
Area 2 815 m²
€14,208
Plot of land in Isztimer, Hungary
Plot of land
Isztimer, Hungary
€11,548
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€76,731
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€105,217
Plot of land in Pusztavam, Hungary
Plot of land
Pusztavam, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€15,141
Plot of land in Mor, Hungary
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
€38,237
Plot of land in Seregelyes, Hungary
Plot of land
Seregelyes, Hungary
€25,406
Plot of land in Kincsesbanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
€564,576
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
Area 1 298 m²
€38,237
