Realting.com
Land
Hungary
Fejér
Lands for sale in Fejér, Hungary
274 properties total found
Plot of land
Val, Hungary
1 842 m²
€20,666
Recommend
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
2 354 m²
€25,406
Recommend
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
2 000 m²
€1,02M
Recommend
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
60 000 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Plot of land
Szabadbattyan, Hungary
800 m²
€5,037
Recommend
Plot of land
Koszarhegy, Hungary
995 m²
€4,876
Recommend
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
4 020 m²
€179,125
Recommend
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
1 079 m²
€25,149
Recommend
Plot of land
Patka, Hungary
793 m²
€21,813
Recommend
Plot of land
Igar, Hungary
1 417 m²
€8,395
Recommend
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
7 414 m²
€95,760
Recommend
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
483 m²
€64,156
Recommend
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
3 871 m²
€89,562
Recommend
Plot of land
Gardony, Hungary
4 435 m²
€89,819
Recommend
Plot of land
Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
910 m²
€15,782
Recommend
Plot of land
Ercsi, Hungary
809 m²
€12,806
Recommend
Plot of land
Kislang, Hungary
1 039 m²
€7,057
Recommend
Plot of land
Urhida, Hungary
€38,748
Recommend
Plot of land
Polgardi, Hungary
2 149 m²
€16,681
Recommend
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
1 205 m²
€63,900
Recommend
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€323,348
Recommend
Plot of land
Lovasbereny, Hungary
2 815 m²
€14,208
Recommend
Plot of land
Isztimer, Hungary
€11,548
Recommend
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€76,731
Recommend
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
€105,217
Recommend
Plot of land
Pusztavam, Hungary
50 m²
€15,141
Recommend
Plot of land
Mor, Hungary
€38,237
Recommend
Plot of land
Seregelyes, Hungary
€25,406
Recommend
Plot of land
Kincsesbanya, Hungary
€564,576
Recommend
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
1 298 m²
€38,237
Recommend
