Lands for sale in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary

45 properties total found
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 340,439
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
3 400 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
580 m²
€ 79,146
Plot of land in Tokod, Hungary
Plot of land
Tokod, Hungary
2 100 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Dorog, Hungary
Plot of land
Dorog, Hungary
280 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 200 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Uny, Hungary
Plot of land
Uny, Hungary
600 m²
€ 22,432
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 050 m²
€ 30,323
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 106 m²
€ 137,231
Plot of land in Dorog, Hungary
Plot of land
Dorog, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 196 m²
€ 34,044
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
716 m²
€ 36,155
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
4 818 m²
€ 67,296
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
2 409 m²
€ 33,648
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
914 m²
€ 73,894
Plot of land in Labatlan, Hungary
Plot of land
Labatlan, Hungary
1 027 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
764 m²
€ 44,600
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
875 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
3 618 m²
€ 31,669
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
843 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 220 m²
€ 40,906
Plot of land in Suetto, Hungary
Plot of land
Suetto, Hungary
43 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
473 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
3 413 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Pilismarot, Hungary
Plot of land
Pilismarot, Hungary
5 504 m²
€ 88,382
Plot of land in Dorog, Hungary
Plot of land
Dorog, Hungary
3 318 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
862 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
847 m²
€ 38,003
Plot of land in Kesztoelc, Hungary
Plot of land
Kesztoelc, Hungary
828 m²
€ 38,003
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
2 930 m²
€ 102,924
