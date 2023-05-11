Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Esztergomi jaras
Esztergom
Lands for sale in Esztergom, Hungary
19 properties total found
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 346,727
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
3 400 m²
€ 80,365
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
580 m²
€ 80,607
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 050 m²
€ 31,080
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 106 m²
€ 140,657
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 196 m²
€ 34,673
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
764 m²
€ 45,424
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
875 m²
€ 25,534
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
3 618 m²
€ 32,459
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
843 m²
€ 37,599
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
3 413 m²
€ 35,164
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
862 m²
€ 37,599
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
2 930 m²
€ 105,492
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 817 m²
€ 64,891
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 34,623
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
838 m²
€ 26,779
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 60,520
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 412 m²
€ 81,148
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
29 011 m²
€ 268,484
