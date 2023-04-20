Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Erdi jaras
  6. Erd

Lands for sale in Erd, Hungary

54 properties total found
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
939 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 618 m²
€ 171,275
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 291 m²
€ 686,130
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
700 m²
€ 25,071
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 449 m²
€ 122,716
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 476 m²
€ 92,103
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 137 m²
€ 63,074
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 bath 1 382 m²
€ 329,619
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 515 m²
€ 144,885
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 515 m²
€ 144,885
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 093 m²
€ 104,243
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
724 m²
€ 105,299
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
605 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 bath 900 m²
€ 131,689
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
927 m²
€ 182,095
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
909 m²
€ 121,133
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 85,770
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
617 m²
€ 59,379
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 093 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 273 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 809 m²
€ 50,142
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 073 m²
€ 191,332
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
837 m²
€ 89,728
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 369 m²
€ 68,616
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
517 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
2 538 m²
€ 137,231
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
250 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
884 m²
€ 130,634
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 089 m²
€ 52,517
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir