Lands for sale in Enyingi jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
921 m²
€ 17,154
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
3 715 m²
€ 17,276
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
1 428 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
2 478 m²
€ 20,849
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
2 024 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
1 553 m²
€ 11,084
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
6 054 m²
€ 133,009
Plot of land in Lajoskomarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Lajoskomarom, Hungary
21 650 m²
€ 176,870
In Lajoskomárom, village-environment offer it 21.650 nm plots. 2 channels, water, electri…
Plot of land in Enying, Hungary
Plot of land
Enying, Hungary
50 525 m²
€ 85,305
5,05 ha of forest is for sale on Fejér county Enying. The forest extends on an inner-city ar…
