  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Egri jaras

Lands for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
€ 234,488
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
Plot of land in Ostoros, Hungary
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
882 m²
€ 105,124
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 89,580
In the part of Eger, east of Tesco, on the Birka-dűlő, a 3.86-hectare plot of land classifie…
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
886 m²
€ 23,106
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
864 m²
€ 23,106
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
316 m²
€ 118,561
A 316 sqm, empty, buildable inner plot is for sale in the downtown part of Maklári út in Ege…
Plot of land in Egerbakta, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerbakta, Hungary
645 m²
€ 2,635
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 242 m²
€ 76,000
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
9 816 m²
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
2 947 m²
€ 69,000
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
1 m²
€ 197,602
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 123,831
Investors !!! Attention!!! An area of ​​3.25 hectares is looking for its new owner on the w…
Plot of land in Felsotarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
700 000 m²
€ 309,235
Plot of land in Felsotarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
61 400 m²
€ 209,573
Let him realise his tourism ideas in Felsőtárkány
Plot of land in Felsotarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
157 500 m²
€ 455,098
Plot of land in Felsotarkany, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
218 900 m²
€ 568,872
Be part of a dynamically developing tourism business!
Plot of land in Egerszalok, Hungary
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
9 749 m²
€ 84,193
Nearly a hectare building plot is for sale in Egerszalók Saliris Hotel vicinity! On Egers…
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
133 383 m²
€ 100,122
13,34 ha of outskirts is for sale in Eger border. There is beautiful insight from the area …
