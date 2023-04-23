Hungary
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Egri jaras
Lands for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary
18 properties total found
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
€ 234,488
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
Plot of land
Ostoros, Hungary
882 m²
€ 105,124
882 sq.m. vacant building plot for sale at the end of Eger in Ostoros! Only available at Ott…
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 89,580
In the part of Eger, east of Tesco, on the Birka-dűlő, a 3.86-hectare plot of land classifie…
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
886 m²
€ 23,106
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
864 m²
€ 23,106
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
316 m²
€ 118,561
A 316 sqm, empty, buildable inner plot is for sale in the downtown part of Maklári út in Ege…
Plot of land
Egerbakta, Hungary
645 m²
€ 2,635
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 242 m²
€ 76,000
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
9 816 m²
€ 230,000
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
2 947 m²
€ 69,000
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
1 m²
€ 197,602
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 123,831
Investors !!! Attention!!! An area of 3.25 hectares is looking for its new owner on the w…
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
700 000 m²
€ 309,235
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
61 400 m²
€ 209,573
Let him realise his tourism ideas in Felsőtárkány
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
157 500 m²
€ 455,098
Plot of land
Felsotarkany, Hungary
218 900 m²
€ 568,872
Be part of a dynamically developing tourism business!
Plot of land
Egerszalok, Hungary
9 749 m²
€ 84,193
Nearly a hectare building plot is for sale in Egerszalók Saliris Hotel vicinity! On Egers…
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
133 383 m²
€ 100,122
13,34 ha of outskirts is for sale in Eger border. There is beautiful insight from the area …
