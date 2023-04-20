Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Eger, Hungary

Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 089 m²
€ 234,877
A 6,089 m2 plot of land is for sale next to the Eger-Demjén connecting road, at the small ro…
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 89,728
In the part of Eger, east of Tesco, on the Birka-dűlő, a 3.86-hectare plot of land classifie…
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
316 m²
€ 118,758
A 316 sqm, empty, buildable inner plot is for sale in the downtown part of Maklári út in Ege…
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 124,036
Investors !!! Attention!!! An area of ​​3.25 hectares is looking for its new owner on the w…
Plot of land in Egri jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Egri jaras, Hungary
133 383 m²
€ 101,444
13,34 ha of outskirts is for sale in Eger border. There is beautiful insight from the area …
