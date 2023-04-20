Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Szigetszentmiklosi jaras
Dunavarsany
Lands for sale in Dunavarsany, Hungary
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
642 m²
€ 58,059
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 339 m²
€ 110,841
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 207 m²
€ 104,243
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 498,783
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
643 m²
€ 41,961
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
700 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
900 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
900 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 026 m²
€ 102,660
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
856 m²
€ 128,338
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
432 m²
€ 36,419
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
358 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
991 m²
€ 69,935
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 799 m²
€ 78,908
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
719 m²
€ 65,950
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
7 000 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 630,736
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 633,375
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
6 676 m²
€ 58,033
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
12 000 m²
€ 107,424
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 300 m²
€ 96,650
For sale in Dunavarsány, in the immediate vicinity of the 51st Main Road, a 1300m2 public ut…
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
1 083 m²
€ 726,247
Onto a undertaking for sale, for a depot, onto farming or livestock production suitable farm…
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
16 410 m²
€ 91,991
In Dunavarsány on the border of the plots with a new building in, close to the centre, 16410…
