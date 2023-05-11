Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dunaujvarosi jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 941 m²
€ 10,482
Plot of land in Kulcs, Hungary
Plot of land
Kulcs, Hungary
Area 911 m²
€ 31,107
Plot of land in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Plot of land
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Area 901 m²
€ 37,602
Plot of land in Daruszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Daruszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 130 000 m²
€ 1,416,990
Plot of land in Baracs, Hungary
Plot of land
Baracs, Hungary
Area 828 m²
€ 4,598
Plot of land in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 4 132 m²
€ 21,502
Plot of land in Ivancsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ivancsa, Hungary
Area 15 000 m²
€ 97,711
Plot of land in Ivancsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Ivancsa, Hungary
Area 35 474 m²
€ 201,170
