Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Dunakeszi jaras
Lands for sale in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary
41 property total found
Plot of land
Csomad, Hungary
600 m²
€ 71,397
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
377 m²
€ 116,086
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
5 584 m²
€ 610,839
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
8 959 m²
€ 34,376
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
913 m²
€ 60,819
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
839 m²
€ 55,531
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 008 m²
€ 134,861
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 577 m²
€ 3,966
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 66,108
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
710 m²
€ 26,179
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 243 m²
€ 25,271
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
859 m²
€ 237,989
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 180 m²
€ 56,853
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
5 014 m²
€ 409,870
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
3 444 m²
€ 269,721
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 93,476
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
920 m²
€ 85,941
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 458 m²
€ 385,542
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 376,582
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
837 m²
€ 42,045
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
49 000 m²
€ 5,230,000
The plots are in 2134 Sződ, which is on the edge of the Gödöllő mountains, 30 km north of Bu…
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three plots of land on an industrial site in Szöd for sale Description of the environment T…
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,055,085
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 193 m²
€ 253,009
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 002 m²
€ 211,969
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 90,798
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 319 m²
€ 34,551
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 342 m²
€ 34,551
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
2 680 m²
€ 22,477
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
8 812 m²
€ 72,190
