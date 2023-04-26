Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras

Lands for sale in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary

41 property total found
Plot of land in Csomad, Hungary
Plot of land
Csomad, Hungary
600 m²
€ 71,397
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
377 m²
€ 116,086
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
5 584 m²
€ 610,839
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
8 959 m²
€ 34,376
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
913 m²
€ 60,819
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
839 m²
€ 55,531
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 008 m²
€ 134,861
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 577 m²
€ 3,966
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 66,108
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
710 m²
€ 26,179
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 243 m²
€ 25,271
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
859 m²
€ 237,989
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 180 m²
€ 56,853
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
5 014 m²
€ 409,870
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
3 444 m²
€ 269,721
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 93,476
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
920 m²
€ 85,941
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 458 m²
€ 385,542
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 406 m²
€ 376,582
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
837 m²
€ 42,045
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
49 000 m²
€ 5,230,000
The plots are in 2134 Sződ, which is on the edge of the Gödöllő mountains, 30 km north of Bu…
Plot of land in Goed, Hungary
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 3,900,000
Three plots of land on an industrial site in Szöd for sale Description of the environment T…
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,055,085
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 193 m²
€ 253,009
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 002 m²
€ 211,969
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 90,798
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 319 m²
€ 34,551
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 342 m²
€ 34,551
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
2 680 m²
€ 22,477
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
8 812 m²
€ 72,190
