Lands for sale in Dunakeszi, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 243 m²
€ 25,030
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 1,051,244
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 bath 40 000 m²
€ 1,760,000
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 360 m²
€ 242,970
Plot of land in Dunakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
389 m²
€ 88,744
On Dunakeszi, close to Danube, 389 NM-ES BELTERÜLETI TELEK ELADÓ! On the plot currently it …
