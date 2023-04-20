Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Dunaharaszti, Hungary

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
716 m²
€ 50,142
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
890 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 316,688
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
2 000 m²
€ 100,284
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
9 733 m²
€ 265,138
Pest county, Dunaharaszti on a noon industrial area 9733 nm economic ones, commercial, servi…
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 643 m²
€ 80,694
Investors, entrepreneurial customers!The area behind the Witzing Fire.5643 nm GKSZ- 3 rated …
Plot of land in Dunaharaszti, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunaharaszti, Hungary
5 643 m²
€ 80,694
Investors, adventuresome clients! The Witzing-Tüzép area. 5643 nms GKSZ-area with 3 cl…
