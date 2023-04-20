Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Erdi jaras
  6. Diosd

Lands for sale in Diosd, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
1 243 m²
€ 184,471
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
959 m²
€ 232,238
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
1 474 m²
€ 79,172
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
1 017 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
841 m²
€ 271,560
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
1 145 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
863 m²
€ 210,333
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
1 867 m²
€ 78,240
I offer a 1867 square meter building plot for sale on the edge of Diósdliget, there is a sma…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir