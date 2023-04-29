Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Derecskei jaras

Lands for sale in Derecskei jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Derecske, Hungary
Plot of land
Derecske, Hungary
442 m²
€ 15,124
Plot of land in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Plot of land
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
892 m²
€ 13,240
Plot of land in Derecske, Hungary
Plot of land
Derecske, Hungary
862 m²
€ 10,614
Plot of land in Konyar, Hungary
Plot of land
Konyar, Hungary
2 091 m²
€ 1,592
Plot of land in Konyar, Hungary
Plot of land
Konyar, Hungary
1 472 m²
€ 1,592
Plot of land in Sarand, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarand, Hungary
673 m²
€ 11,914
