Lands for sale in Dabasi jaras, Hungary
102 properties total found
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
497 m²
€ 73,894
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
8 501 m²
€ 224,320
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 535 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 864 m²
€ 30,349
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
974 m²
€ 173,914
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
822 m²
€ 160,983
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 016 m²
€ 28,502
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
720 m²
€ 64,657
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
3 198 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 172 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
730 m²
€ 28,766
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 650 m²
€ 95,006
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 739 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
391 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 502 m²
€ 39,586
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
€ 0
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
5 310 m²
€ 38,266
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
2 080 m²
€ 57,796
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 015 m²
€ 17,946
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
289 m²
€ 4,354
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
767 m²
€ 35,363
Plot of land
Oerkeny, Hungary
4 317 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
9 524 m²
€ 269,185
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
1 214 m²
€ 5,014
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
539 m²
€ 7,917
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
785 m²
€ 31,405
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
824 m²
€ 49,878
Plot of land
Pusztavacs, Hungary
900 m²
€ 137,231
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
