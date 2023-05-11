Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Dabasi jaras
Dabas
Lands for sale in Dabas, Hungary
16 properties total found
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
700 m²
€ 48,689
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
730 m²
€ 29,484
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
825 m²
€ 50,800
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 650 m²
€ 97,378
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 739 m²
€ 18,664
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 502 m²
€ 40,574
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
824 m²
€ 51,123
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
2 107 m²
€ 45,984
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
832 m²
€ 45,693
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 503,118
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
1 m²
€ 31,447
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 73,033
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
19 322 m²
€ 220,941
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
9 661 m²
€ 110,470
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
9 661 m²
€ 110,470
Plot of land
Dabas, Hungary
15 151 m²
€ 126,450
