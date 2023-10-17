Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Hungary
  4. Central Hungary

Lands for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

1 312 properties total found
Plot of land in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 423 m²
€101,543
Plot of land in Kistarcsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Area 888 m²
€64,011
Plot of land in Kerepes, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerepes, Hungary
Area 792 m²
€80,977
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 801 m²
€85,886
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 2 913 m²
We offer for sale, in Törökbálint, a business zoned plot. 2913 M2 VT-4 zoned land for sale n…
€484,551
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 711 m²
€22,817
Plot of land in Szentendre, Hungary
Plot of land
Szentendre, Hungary
Area 1 346 m²
€76,864
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€38,200
Plot of land in Rackeve, Hungary
Plot of land
Rackeve, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€38,561
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 2 452 m²
€3,846
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€10,255
Plot of land in Nagykoroes, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Area 2 160 m²
€3,846
Plot of land in orbottyan, Hungary
Plot of land
orbottyan, Hungary
Area 798 m²
€40,874
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 2 319 m²
GreenVista Residences! EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN THE XII. DISTRICT'S PREMIUM GREEN BELT! In the…
€1,52M
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 2 236 m²
€45,891
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 736 m²
€154,242
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 1 042 m²
€16,710
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 085 m²
€488,434
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 1 813 m²
€68,124
Plot of land in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Plot of land
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€56,993
Plot of land in Kismaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Kismaros, Hungary
Area 3 922 m²
€137,161
Plot of land in Kismaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Kismaros, Hungary
Area 7 844 m²
€271,981
Plot of land in Ueroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Ueroem, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€383,035
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 462 m²
€48,711
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€86,912
Plot of land in Gyoemro, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 508 m²
€58,355
Plot of land in Goedoello, Hungary
Plot of land
Goedoello, Hungary
Area 1 025 m²
€50,386
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 903 m²
€64,011
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 962 m²
€82,006
Plot of land in Csoemoer, Hungary
Plot of land
Csoemoer, Hungary
Area 1 865 m²
€133,420
