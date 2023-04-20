Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Celldoemoelki jaras

Lands for sale in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Borgata, Hungary
Plot of land
Borgata, Hungary
1 450 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Plot of land
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
890 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
2 054 m²
€ 10,530
Plot of land in Janoshaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Janoshaza, Hungary
95 822 m²
€ 2,766,655
******SZUPER LEHETŐSÉG!!****** INVESTORS,AGRICULTURAL ECONOMISTS ATTENTION.!! Onto selling…
