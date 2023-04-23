Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Cegledi jaras
Lands for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary
Clear all
61 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,269
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,269
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 587 m²
€ 18,417
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 103 m²
€ 12,910
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 328 m²
€ 11,856
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 579,633
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
879 m²
€ 27,664
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 7,114
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
998 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 093 m²
€ 15,018
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 623 m²
€ 92,214
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
9 143 m²
€ 131,208
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
673 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
1 163 m²
€ 22,922
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
809 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 824 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
723 m²
€ 63,233
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 144 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land
Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
1 439 m²
€ 3,952
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
5 154 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 213,410
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 190 m²
€ 21,078
Plot of land
Toertel, Hungary
866 m²
€ 4,742
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 836 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 4,479
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
1 405 m²
€ 7,114
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map