Lands for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

61 property total found
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,269
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,269
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 587 m²
€ 18,417
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 103 m²
€ 12,910
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 328 m²
€ 11,856
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 579,633
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
879 m²
€ 27,664
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 7,114
Plot of land in Csemo, Hungary
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
998 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 093 m²
€ 15,018
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 623 m²
€ 92,214
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
9 143 m²
€ 131,208
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
673 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
1 163 m²
€ 22,922
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
809 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 824 m²
€ 26,084
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
723 m²
€ 63,233
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 144 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Jaszkarajeno, Hungary
1 439 m²
€ 3,952
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
1 136 m²
€ 7,904
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
5 154 m²
€ 126,465
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 213,410
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 190 m²
€ 21,078
Plot of land in Toertel, Hungary
Plot of land
Toertel, Hungary
866 m²
€ 4,742
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 836 m²
€ 9,221
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 4,479
Plot of land in Csemo, Hungary
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
1 405 m²
€ 7,114
