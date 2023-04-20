Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Cegledi jaras
  6. Cegled

Lands for sale in Cegled, Hungary

33 properties total found
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,278
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,278
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 587 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 328 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 580,594
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 7,125
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 093 m²
€ 15,043
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 623 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
809 m²
€ 7,917
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 824 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
723 m²
€ 63,338
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
5 154 m²
€ 126,675
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 213,764
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 190 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 836 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 4,486
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
6 965 m²
€ 138,551
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 300 m²
€ 110,841
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
2 878 m²
€ 6,571
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
661 m²
€ 31,141
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
12 479 m²
€ 174,564
Do you want a quiet, peaceful environment, but would you be reluctant to give up the comfort…
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
12 479 m²
€ 174,564
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
12 479 m²
€ 174,564
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
12 479 m²
€ 174,564
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
26 149 m²
€ 295,416
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
3 m²
€ 295,416
Near Cegléd 2.6149 m2 of industrial area salesman
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
3 m²
€ 295,416
Near Cegléd 2.6149 m2 of industrial area salesman
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
5 813 m²
€ 116,376
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 552 m²
€ 229,977
