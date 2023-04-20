Hungary
2
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Cegledi jaras
Cegled
Lands for sale in Cegled, Hungary
33 properties total found
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,278
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 009 m²
€ 5,278
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 587 m²
€ 18,447
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 328 m²
€ 11,876
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 580,594
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 7,125
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 093 m²
€ 15,043
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 623 m²
€ 92,367
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
809 m²
€ 7,917
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 824 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
723 m²
€ 63,338
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
5 154 m²
€ 126,675
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 213,764
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 190 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 836 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
1 761 m²
€ 4,486
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
6 965 m²
€ 138,551
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
8 300 m²
€ 110,841
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
2 878 m²
€ 6,571
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
661 m²
€ 31,141
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
12 479 m²
€ 174,564
Do you want a quiet, peaceful environment, but would you be reluctant to give up the comfort…
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
12 479 m²
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
26 149 m²
€ 295,416
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
3 m²
€ 295,416
Near Cegléd 2.6149 m2 of industrial area salesman
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Near Cegléd 2.6149 m2 of industrial area salesman
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
5 813 m²
€ 116,376
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
20 552 m²
€ 229,977
