  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Vas
  5. Koszegi jaras
  6. Buek

Lands for sale in Buek, Hungary

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Buek, Hungary
Plot of land
Buek, Hungary
15 000 m²
€ 343,333
I DRAW INVESTORS' ATTENTION TO IT!!!!! On Bükfürdő inner-city area, already since years wor…
Plot of land in Buek, Hungary
Plot of land
Buek, Hungary
9 479 m²
€ 412,000
On Bükfürdő, in Hungary's region at which thermal water is offer near the bath onto selling,…
