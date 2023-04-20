Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Budaoers, Hungary

Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 047 m²
€ 209,806
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
698 m²
€ 498,783
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 453 m²
€ 659,766
PANORAMIC building lot in BUDAÖRS! In the western part of Budaörs, at the ÚTHEGYEN, I offer…
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 062 m²
€ 496,144
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
555 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
2 130 m²
€ 197,666
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
300 m²
€ 150,427
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
478 m²
€ 171,275
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
473 m²
€ 118,758
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
719 m²
€ 39,322
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 483 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 021 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
698 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
744 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
3 159 m²
€ 224,057
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 047 m²
€ 295,311
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 155 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 bath 40 000 m²
€ 4,818,000
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
686 m²
€ 86,825
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
974 m²
€ 114,829
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
3 159 m²
€ 193,666
Investors attention! With an eternal panorama selling in the vicinity of the nature conse…
