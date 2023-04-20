Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Lands for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary
108 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
731 m²
€ 218,778
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
52 m²
€ 44,600
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 047 m²
€ 209,806
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
711 m²
€ 226,696
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
790 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 234 m²
€ 62,018
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 170 m²
€ 36,815
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
698 m²
€ 498,783
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
795 m²
€ 254,670
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 453 m²
€ 659,766
PANORAMIC building lot in BUDAÖRS! In the western part of Budaörs, at the ÚTHEGYEN, I offer…
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 062 m²
€ 496,144
Plot of land
Budajeno, Hungary
1 407 m²
€ 171,275
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
1 bath
1 531 m²
€ 152,802
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
980 m²
€ 216,139
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
1 184 m²
€ 226,960
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
900 m²
€ 158,317
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
1 160 m²
€ 366,566
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
990 m²
€ 184,471
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 341 m²
€ 1,093,810
Industrial area / land for sale! Price: 149 Euro/m2 The earthworks have been completed, we…
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
555 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
2 130 m²
€ 197,666
Plot of land
Budajeno, Hungary
10 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
908 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
100 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Toek, Hungary
1 740 m²
€ 131,927
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
569 m²
€ 416,972
Description I’m selling my excellently featured plot with a beautiful panorama in the II. d…
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
580 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
300 m²
€ 150,427
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
996 m²
€ 71,228
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
723 m²
€ 179,456
1
2
3
4
