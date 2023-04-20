Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

108 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
731 m²
€ 218,778
Plot of land in Telki, Hungary
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
52 m²
€ 44,600
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 047 m²
€ 209,806
Plot of land in Remeteszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
711 m²
€ 226,696
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
790 m²
€ 210,861
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 234 m²
€ 62,018
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 170 m²
€ 36,815
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
698 m²
€ 498,783
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
795 m²
€ 254,670
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 453 m²
€ 659,766
PANORAMIC building lot in BUDAÖRS! In the western part of Budaörs, at the ÚTHEGYEN, I offer…
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
1 062 m²
€ 496,144
Plot of land in Budajeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Budajeno, Hungary
1 407 m²
€ 171,275
Plot of land in Telki, Hungary
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
1 bath 1 531 m²
€ 152,802
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
980 m²
€ 216,139
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
1 184 m²
€ 226,960
Plot of land in Telki, Hungary
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
900 m²
€ 158,317
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
1 160 m²
€ 366,566
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
990 m²
€ 184,471
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 341 m²
€ 1,093,810
Industrial area / land for sale! Price: 149 Euro/m2 The earthworks have been completed, we…
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
555 m²
€ 158,080
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
2 130 m²
€ 197,666
Plot of land in Budajeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Budajeno, Hungary
10 m²
€ 36,683
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
908 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land in Telki, Hungary
Plot of land
Telki, Hungary
100 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Toek, Hungary
Plot of land
Toek, Hungary
1 740 m²
€ 131,927
Plot of land in Remeteszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
569 m²
€ 416,972
Description I’m selling my excellently featured plot with a beautiful panorama in the II. d…
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
580 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
300 m²
€ 150,427
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
996 m²
€ 71,228
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
723 m²
€ 179,456
