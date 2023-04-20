Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Budakeszi jaras
  6. Budakeszi

Lands for sale in Budakeszi, Hungary

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
3 170 m²
€ 36,815
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
980 m²
€ 216,139
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
580 m²
€ 118,494
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
862 m²
€ 255,725
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 015 m²
€ 145,122
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 050 m²
€ 525,174
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 439 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
1 768 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
2 075 m²
€ 110,841
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
4 233 m²
€ 311,249
In Budakeszi historical centre,wonderful,green, madárcsicsergős, in environment, onto a purc…
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
500 m²
€ 161,388
On Budakeszi salesman it 500 M2 plots, onto the plot there are an accepted building permit, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir