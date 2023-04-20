Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Szentendrei jaras
  6. Budakalasz

Lands for sale in Budakalasz, Hungary

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 159 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
755 m²
€ 145,122
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
11 900 m²
€ 110,436
On Pomáz for sale the Duna-one with an area of 11.900 nm signed by Ipoly Nemzeti Park 2 hrsz…
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 422 m²
€ 89,225
Panoramic, inner-city area plot on Budakalász, near Óbuda-Békásmegyer his border. Berdó-be…
Plot of land in Budakalasz, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakalasz, Hungary
1 032 m²
€ 115,047
On Pomáz salesman it 1032 nm plots, on which he depends, it 60nm-s brick house waiting for t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir