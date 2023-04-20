Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén

Lands for sale in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Hungary

45 properties total found
Plot of land in Ricse, Hungary
Plot of land
Ricse, Hungary
506 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Onga, Hungary
Plot of land
Onga, Hungary
800 m²
€ 26,364
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
853 m²
€ 105,431
Plot of land in Hejokuert, Hungary
Plot of land
Hejokuert, Hungary
1 bath 60 000 m²
€ 1,171,260
Plot of land in Hejokuert, Hungary
Plot of land
Hejokuert, Hungary
1 bath 2 129 m²
€ 42,580
Plot of land in Hejokuert, Hungary
Plot of land
Hejokuert, Hungary
1 bath 160 000 m²
€ 3,297,280
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
80 000 m²
€ 580,594
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
2 554 m²
€ 10,556
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
7 693 m²
€ 35,627
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
6 579 m²
€ 26,391
Plot of land in Mezocsat, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezocsat, Hungary
3 001 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 89,728
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
1 030 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 457 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 5,542
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
1 503 m²
€ 2,507
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
1 760 m²
€ 2,507
Plot of land in Koeroem, Hungary
Plot of land
Koeroem, Hungary
70 000 m²
€ 329,883
Plot of land in Buekkmogyorosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Buekkmogyorosd, Hungary
940 m²
€ 7,653
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
745 m²
€ 3,827
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
723 m²
€ 3,959
Plot of land in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
891 m²
€ 8,841
Plot of land in Onod, Hungary
Plot of land
Onod, Hungary
2 414 m²
€ 14,515
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
3 479 m²
€ 27,446
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 3,167
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 100 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 237 m²
€ 5,806
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
2 009 m²
€ 6,598
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
3 000 m²
€ 3,404
Plot of land in Ozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Ozd, Hungary
812 m²
€ 6,070
