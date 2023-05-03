Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Tolna
  5. Bonyhadi jaras

Lands for sale in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Moragy, Hungary
Plot of land
Moragy, Hungary
5 022 m²
€ 7,734
Plot of land in Bonyhad, Hungary
Plot of land
Bonyhad, Hungary
1 701 m²
€ 14,669
Plot of land in Moragy, Hungary
Plot of land
Moragy, Hungary
1 984 m²
€ 6,668
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir