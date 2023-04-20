Hungary
Lands for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary
52 properties total found
Plot of land
Obarok, Hungary
1 506 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
1 207 m²
€ 39,322
Etyek - 1217 sqm plot for sale in Öreghegyen, which offers the opportunity to create a great…
Plot of land
Csakvar, Hungary
4 591 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 606,985
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
6 471 m²
€ 136,624
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
5 753 m²
€ 765,329
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 47,028
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 47,028
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 392,139
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 996,300
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 530,848
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
6 500 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
937 m²
€ 145,149
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
9 140 m²
€ 144,726
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
9 137 m²
€ 144,674
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
6 466 m²
€ 136,519
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 813,201
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 551,010
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 723,473
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
800 m²
€ 63,865
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
880 m²
€ 171,539
Plot of land
Csakvar, Hungary
919 m²
€ 36,921
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
978 m²
€ 182,095
Plot of land
Vertesacsa, Hungary
896 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
43 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
1 240 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
800 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
1 012 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land
Vertesacsa, Hungary
1 222 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
1 441 m²
€ 26,127
