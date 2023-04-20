Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Bicskei jaras

Lands for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

52 properties total found
Plot of land in Obarok, Hungary
Plot of land
Obarok, Hungary
1 506 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
1 207 m²
€ 39,322
Etyek - 1217 sqm plot for sale in Öreghegyen, which offers the opportunity to create a great…
Plot of land in Csakvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Csakvar, Hungary
4 591 m²
€ 15,834
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 606,985
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
6 471 m²
€ 136,624
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
5 753 m²
€ 765,329
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 47,028
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 47,028
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 392,139
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 996,300
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 530,848
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
6 500 m²
€ 261,267
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
937 m²
€ 145,149
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
9 140 m²
€ 144,726
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
9 137 m²
€ 144,674
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
6 466 m²
€ 136,519
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 813,201
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 551,010
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 723,473
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
800 m²
€ 63,865
Plot of land in Many, Hungary
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
880 m²
€ 171,539
Plot of land in Csakvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Csakvar, Hungary
919 m²
€ 36,921
Plot of land in Many, Hungary
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
978 m²
€ 182,095
Plot of land in Vertesacsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Vertesacsa, Hungary
896 m²
€ 10,424
Plot of land in Many, Hungary
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
43 m²
€ 13,195
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
1 240 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
800 m²
€ 52,781
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
1 012 m²
€ 76,533
Plot of land in Vertesacsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Vertesacsa, Hungary
1 222 m²
€ 18,210
Plot of land in Many, Hungary
Plot of land
Many, Hungary
1 441 m²
€ 26,127
