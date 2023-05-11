Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Fejér
Bicskei jaras
Bicske
Lands for sale in Bicske, Hungary
18 properties total found
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 618,196
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
6 471 m²
€ 140,034
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
5 753 m²
€ 700,307
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
40 000 m²
€ 1,021,166
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 401,926
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 544,097
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
9 140 m²
€ 148,339
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
9 137 m²
€ 147,346
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
6 466 m²
€ 139,926
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
50 000 m²
€ 833,498
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 564,763
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
30 000 m²
€ 741,530
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
10 000 m²
€ 444,285
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
4 683 m²
€ 310,376
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
34 262 m²
€ 227,609
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
29 980 m²
€ 482,808
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
46 317 m²
€ 172,431
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
2 000 000 m²
€ 919,634
