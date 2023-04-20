Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Central Hungary
Pest megye
Budakeszi jaras
Biatorbagy
Lands for sale in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 234 m²
€ 62,018
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 341 m²
€ 1,093,810
Industrial area / land for sale! Price: 149 Euro/m2 The earthworks have been completed, we…
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
908 m²
€ 34,308
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
996 m²
€ 71,228
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
130 000 m²
€ 15,293,340
Industrial area / land for sale! Price: 90 Euro/m2 + VAT Location: - The property is locat…
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 558 m²
€ 944,750
Industrial area / land for sale! Price: 125 Euro/m2 The earthworks have been completed, we …
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
834 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 086 m²
€ 65,713
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
250 m²
€ 60,698
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 094 m²
€ 39,586
A 1,094 square meter plot of land awaits its new owner in the increasingly popular Ürgehegy …
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
745 m²
€ 26,127
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
788 m²
€ 52,517
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 bath
2 631 m²
€ 171,539
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 240 m²
€ 232,950
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 069 m²
€ 23,752
This romantic and beautiful site is available with another 1000 square meters site
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
1 083 m²
€ 26,391
This 1083 square meter site is available with a small (6 sm) house and a cellar. The nearby…
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
13 218 m²
€ 150,340
